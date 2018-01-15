Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man questioned in a murder investigation in Lancashire has been bailed.

The 37-year-old was arrested with a 36-year-old woman from Preston after the sudden death of Gareth Roberts on Saturday.

Mr Roberts, who lived in Preston, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an incident at a house in Fulwood on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with multiple injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Huddersfield man, who has not been named, was questioned by police over the death and has now been released pending further enquiries until February 11.

A post mortem on Mr Roberts showed he died as a result of traumatic head, face and neck injuries.

Det Chief Insp Gareth Willis from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “There appears to have been an altercation inside the address which has unfortunately resulted in the sudden death of Mr Roberts. My thoughts remain with his friends and family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Roberts’ death. However, if people have any information as to the circumstances leading up to or surrounding it please make contact with us.”