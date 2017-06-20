Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN accused of assaulting his ex-partner followed her and threatened to knock her out, a court heard.

Scott Walker was arrested following the incident last Wednesday (June 14) and appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody on Monday.

He is accused of assaulting his former partner twice and his police bail conditions include a ban on contacting her or going to her home.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the victim was walking to a chemists along New North Road near Huddersfield town centre when she was approached by Walker.

He told magistrates: “She saw the defendant on the same side of the road and he tried to speak to her but she ignored him and crossed the road to get away from him.

“The defendant also crossed over and followed her up New North Road.

“She heard him shout: ‘Watch when we get around this corner - I’m going to knock the f*** out of you’.”

The victim immediately called police and was urged by an operator to get to safety, Mr Wills added.

Walker, of New North Road, denied breached his bail conditions but magistrates found the case against him proved.

Magistrates agreed to release the 40-year-old on the same conditions as previously ahead of his next court appearance on June 27.