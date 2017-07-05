Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman returned home to find her clothes ruined after her ex texted her: “I hope you can replace them.”

The victim returned to her home with police to find her clothing torn up, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Paul Denton pleaded guilty to criminal damage and admitted: “I handled the situation wrong.”

The incident happened at the home the couple previously shared in south east London.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that Denton, now living near Huddersfield town centre, refused to leave when they split up and she arranged to live elsewhere.

He told magistrates: “On June 2 a variety of messages were received between the parties of a derogatory nature. One of the messages he sent mentioned her clothing saying he hoped she would replace them.

“She entered the property with police officers and found that items of her clothing had been ripped.”

Denton, of Upper George Street, admitted that he could have handled the situation differently.

The 38-year-old explained that he was upset.

Magistrates sentenced him to an 18-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £290 compensation to his ex as well as £85 victim surcharge.

They also made a restraining order banning him from contacting her for a year.