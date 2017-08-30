Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been jailed after he was found with a live cartridge in his pocket

Zahid Ali was stopped by officers from the National Crime Agency following a surveillance operation.

Leeds Crown Court heard Zahid Ali was already on licence from an 11 year sentence for drugs and gun offences when he met with a man in the Midlands on June 11 this year.

Paul Mitchell, prosecuting, told the court today officers were keeping watch when Ali drove 120 miles from Huddersfield to Coventry where he initially met Fitz Mahoney in a McDonald’s car park.

They then drove separately to another location where Ali got into Mahoney’s vehicle for a time before they separated.

Mahoney’s vehicle was quickly stopped and 10 rounds of ammunition were found on the back seat. A search in the garden of his home also later revealed a pistol which had originally been designed to fire tear gas but could be used to fire blank rounds.

Meanwhile, a second team of armed officers had followed Ali north on the M6 and he was stopped in Moldgreen and the cartridge was found in his pocket.

Mr Mitchell said officers knew that had been supplied to Ali by Mahoney because all the rounds involved were very distinctive home loaded bulleted cartridges which had been shortened to fit a .45 revolver.

The court heard Ali was jailed for a total of 11 years in 2011 at Bradford Crown Court for possessing handguns, ammunition and having crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, while Mahoney received nine years in 2010 for conspiracy to rob and firearm offences.

Applying for Serious Crime Prevention Orders in both cases Mr Mitchell said: “It is the Crown’s position these men are dangerous organised criminals.”

Giles Grant, representing Ali, said following his release on licence from his last sentence he had struggled to find a job.

He said: “That led to him being at a low ebb and he got sucked into the same wicked ways as before.”

Mr Grant said Ali had been acting on behalf of others and deeply regretted his involvement which had already led to his being recalled to prison.

Ali, 34 of New House Place, Highfields, Huddersfield admitted possessing one round of ammunition without a certificate. Mahoney is being sentenced later.

Jailing him for 32 months Judge Penelope Belcher said having live ammunition was always serious.

“You plainly knew individuals who had access to these,” she said. “I have no information what you were preparing to do with it, but you were not buying it for fun.”