The Huddersfield Marathon has been hailed a runaway success.

Almost 300 runners took part in Sunday’s full marathon or half-marathon, which started and finished from the YMCA complex at Salendine Nook.

Fun runners tackled a short course at the same venue, where there was family entertainment and stalls.

Competitors are expected to have raised several thousand pounds for the four official charities supported by the organisers – Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Ruddi’s Retreat, Shabang Inclusive Learning and White Knights Blood Bikes.

The full and half-marathons shared the first nine miles of the course with the full marathon also took in Slaithwaite and Marsden, returning on the Narrow Canal past Westwood and Titanic Mills to Chapel Hill and the university campus and back to Salendine Nook via Paddock and Longwood.

Wane Law, of organisers Team OA Ltd, said: “We are really happy with how it went. We had a new route this year and we didn’t know how it would ‘take’ – but the feedback from the runners as been so positive.

“We had favourable comments about the canal section from Slaithwaite to Marsden, the section by the new Kirklees College and the university campus. People said there was always something different to see.”