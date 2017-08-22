Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reader ideas to improve Huddersfield town centre include putting a roof over pedestrian areas.

After an opinion article in the Examiner and tweet by Sir Patrick Stewart promoting positivity about our town, readers suggested their own ideas.

Mart Hodgson on Facebook suggested making more of it undercover, similar to the walkway between Boots and WH Smith’s.

He wrote: “Create an undercover experience along New Street starting at Market Place to High Street, connecting down King Street to Kingsgate, also down High Street to Piazza area. Include some good restaurants and bars, obviously attract quality stores.

“Patrolled by town centre marshalled moving on beggars and drunks. Make it clean, modern and colourful to attract all ages.

“Involve the library/art gallery in a culture corner on the Piazza.”

Kimberley Stock agreed and urged Kirklees “to not allow all the big names to hog one part of the town and encourage an even spread, creating a variety of shops and increasing the choice of What’s On offer.

“Have scales of rent and rates related to turnover which would help smaller businesses.

“The paving is dire in parts so needs improvement. The flora and fauna in town needs an overhaul too, too many random mish-mash of plants and pots and no specific theme or thought gone into it.”

Ashley Almond added: “The best thing our council could do is to create a town centre regeneration team of experienced architects, designers, landscape gardeners and business leaders along with a voluntary group to help with a general tidy up to start with.”

Others called for a ban on ‘charity chuggers’, a review of parking charges and to remove the controversial ‘bus gates’ that aim to keep cars out of certain town centre roads.

Not everyone was positive, Andy Mclean wrote: “Barnsley and Halifax have awesome town centres compared to the filthy shabby tired town centre that is Huddersfield. Walking back to my car with my family after the food and drink festival showed me just where my council tax doesn’t go. Closing most of the museums and some of the libraries should be able to pay for street sweepers, but no it dissolves into obscurity.”

Stephen Marsden added: “Never go town centre anyway always retail parks and shopping centres, free parking and everything in one place, first thing they need do is scrap the parking charges to entice people back in.”