Local cases of flu are on the rise - putting Huddersfield right in the red zone.

According to flusurvey.org.uk, the town now has a very high number of people diagnosed with the illness, as various strains circulate.

“Aussie flu” – also known as H3N2 – has already claimed more than 300 lives and affected up to 170,000 people Down Under.

Now Brits have been warned it could spark the worst flu outbreak in this country in 50 years, with thousands of cases possible.

Dr Paul Twomey, medical director for NHS Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “It’s not too late to get your flu vaccination.

“Flu can be very serious and the flu jab can protect you and your family and help ease the pressure on our A&E departments, which are very busy at this time of year.

“You can book an appointment to get the vaccine at your GP or local pharmacy and the flu nasal spray vaccination is the simplest way to protect children.”

Those with flu-like symptoms are also being asked not to visit hospitals as they may put vulnerable people at risk of getting flu.

Last month, 61 confirmed influenza cases were admitted to intensive care or high dependency units across England. There were also seven flu-related deaths recorded.

However, fewer than half of pregnant woman and those in “at risk” groups have had their vaccination. Seventy percent of over 65s have had the vaccination.

The NHS said some people were more vulnerable to becoming poorly in the colder months, including those with long-term conditions like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. People in these groups were more likely to have potentially serious complications from flu.

Said Dr Twomey: “The best protection against seasonal flu is the flu vaccination, which is available free of charge to people aged 65 or over and people with long-term conditions. I urge people to get the vaccine if they have not already had it.

Click here to find out if you are eligible for a free flu vaccination.