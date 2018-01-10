Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man armed with a knife has threatened shop workers in a daring daytime raid.

An armed robbery took place at the Co-op store at Birchencliffe service station at about 4.20pm today.

Police have confirmed they were called to the Halifax Road shop after a male suspect entered the premises with what is believed to be a large knife.

No one is believed to have been injured and officers are continuing their enquiries.

Police have not revealed if anything has been stolen.

The store is currently closed and the petrol station is coned off.

There is no sign of any damage to the store.

It is not the first time the highly visible store has been the target of a raid.

In October 2016 a member of staff was hit with an iron bar during a robbery involving two men.

They escaped with cash and cigarettes.

It is also fewer than nine month since the store re-opened after a devastating fire, which struck in the summer of 2016.

Anyone who has any information on this afternoon's incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1167 of January 10.