Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield could be set for a new multi million pound police station – but police chiefs don’t yet know where it will be built.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is looking to build a new headquarters for the Kirklees district and is exploring locations “in and around Kirklees.”

The force hasn’t commented on what the proposals will mean for the town’s police headquarters on Castlegate, which opened 50 years ago, or if there will be a knock-on effect on other operational stations in Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Holmfirth.

Steve Cotter, Kirklees District Commander, said: “We are currently exploring the opportunity for a new district headquarters for the Kirklees district.

“Many of our current buildings are out of date and no longer fit the required demands for 21st century policing.

“The plans are in the very early stages of exploring options and locations in and around Kirklees.

“Any new development would demonstrate our commitment to local policing and to work in the heart of our local communities, providing a greater visible presence on the streets and creating even more opportunities for contact with the public and strengthen our links with our partner agencies.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “I have approved an outline business case to provide a new district headquarters for the Kirklees district.

“There are many factors to consider before any final decision on location is reached but I want to reassure the communities across Kirklees that any decisions made will be to ensure communities are safe and feel safe.”

It is believed that the value of the contract for the proposed Kirklees HQ could be as high as £30m. This is the sum quoted on a website which advertises business tendering opportunities for construction firms.

The tender listing says the contract value is “£76k-£30m” beneath a heading which states: “Design & Build New Police Station Huddersfield”.

The notice adds: “Description - Design & Build new Police Station to serve the Huddersfield and wider Kirklees district.”

Other West Yorkshire police divisions have seen the development of modern facilities in recent years.

In 2014 a new police base for neighbourhood officers serving the centre of Leeds was officially opened at Elland Road. In 2013 officers and other staff began working from a new multi-million pound Wakefield divisional HQ on Havertop Lane, Normanton.

In 2007 the Queen officially opened Trafalgar House, a £10m police station in the centre of Bradford.