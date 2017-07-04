Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local rapper has released a video documenting his charity work.

Zeeno Shortz, whose real name is Zishaan Faridi, gave out free food on the streets of Huddersfield last month.

The 25-year-old called his charity work ‘Everybody Eats’ and now he’s published a mini documentary about it.

Speaking in the video, he said: “In terms of the project, I’ve just been driven from a young age.

“Even when we were little, we used to always give back and I used to think, ‘Wow, we haven’t got much but mum’s giving back.’

“So I think that’s when it’s then spawned me doing this stuff for the community.”

His mum, a teaching assistant in a special needs school, was a single parent who raised Zishaan and his older sister by herself.

The young Muslim began helping the town’s homeless in 2013 and in 2015 released a short documentary appealing for financial support.

The music artist, who went to Almondbury High School and graduated from Leeds Trinity University in 2016, has released two songs via his YouTube page, including one which pays tribute to the late Yassar Yaqub who was killed in a police shooting on the M62 earlier this year.