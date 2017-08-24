Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield restaurant has been named one of the best in Britain.

Epicure Bar and Kitchen in Queensgate has been listed among the country’s top 50 restaurants in the 2018 Good Food Guide.

Owner Simon Frewin, 30, who re-launched existing business The Coffee Kabin as Epicure a year ago, said: “We are delighted and so proud to sit amongst some of the best places to in the UK.”

Simon, who heads a full-time staff of five along with chef Lewis Myzak, 31, said the achievement was down to “the hard work, passion and dedication of our team, who have always given their best to make Epicure a local success”.

He added: “It just goes to show that if you use the very best of ingredients available to you, look after your customers and truly believe in what you do, you’ll get some recognition.”

The venue in open for brunch, lunch and dinner and sources local produce for its dishes.

The highly-rated eatery describes itself as “casual fine dining away from the hustle and bustle, always striving to bring something unique, uncompromising and incomparable to Huddersfield”.

The restaurant has gained a reputation for modern and often unusual food, including its Grumpy Goat Burgers, chilli cured smoke salmon and Chipper Chicken.

Simon said: “There’s some great fine dining places in Huddersfield. People come here and enjoy the atmosphere. We have probably the most talented chef in Yorkshire. Since Lewis joined us when we were still Coffee Kabin, we started doing better and better.”

He said: “There’s still along way to go. We are relatively young and fairly ambitious. We are always building and trying different things.”

The Good Food Guide is published by Waitrose on September 4.