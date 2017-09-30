Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield restaurant is in the running for a regional award.

Quirky II and Tapas on Station Street in Meltham been shortlisted as a finalist in the Restaurant of the Year award for the Yorkshire region in a competition run by Food Awards England.

Run by partners Kyle Hopkin and Rachel Crowther, the restaurant has been going for three years, having moved from the building next door where it had been Quirky Corner for five years.

The building dates back to 1823 and is steeped in history. It was the first ever State school in the country before it became Meltham Conservative Club.

It now serves English food with a quirky twist using local ingredients and everything is cooked from scratch from the bread to the handmade chocolates served with coffee.

The restaurant will find out if it has won on Monday, October 2 at the regional finals in Manchester.