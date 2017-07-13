Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield will be left with just 64 hospital beds if the unpopular infirmary shake-up plan goes ahead.

Downgrading Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will also see almost 500 jobs go, hospital chiefs have admitted.

The shocking figures have been revealed in the highly anticipated report for the crunch council meeting next Friday (July 21), which could see councillors refer the whole plan for independent review.

In the documents, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) reveals it plans to shed 479 staff over the next 10 years.

It has also says it only needs 64 hospital beds in Huddersfield at the new ‘planned care’ site at Acre Mills in Lindley, about half of what was proposed when the plan first became known.

HRI currently has more than 400 beds but the re-structuring scheme will see all the capacity moved to Halifax, which will be extended to have 676 beds.

Overall, there will be a loss of 105 beds.

The report for Kirklees and Calderdale’s Joint Health Scrutiny Committee (JHSC) answers many of the other questions raised by councillors and campaigners, although detailed costings have not been included for fears of “commercial sensitivity”.

It confirms the trust will seek a new PFI (private finance initiative) deal to complete the re-structuring which would see; Huddersfield lose its full A&E, the infirmary potentially demolished and a new lower level Urgent Care Centre built at Acre Mills.

The papers say other financing methods have been investigated but none are suitable.

The cost of the project also appears to have plummeted from the £470m reported last year to £290m.

On the job losses, CHFT says it has no plans for redundancies as the reduction will come through unfilled vacancies, retirements and other natural wastage.

The losses will include clinical, management, back office and support roles, as ‘economies of scale’ are created.

Hospital bosses predict their plan will clear their financial woes by 2025, leaving them with a surplus of £6m a year from then on.

In April they reported a £15m deficit for 2016/17 down from £29.8m the year before.

The report also confirms plans to expand the size of A&E within Calderdale Royal, complete extensions to the Halifax site and build a 600 space car park.

In an email to CHFT staff, leaked to the Examiner, chief executive Owen Williams, says there had been no “high level” changes to the clinical model of having emergency care in Halifax and planned care in Huddersfield.

He says: “This means that all acute unplanned (blue light) services would be provided at Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH), together with a new multi-storey car park with 600 spaces.

“Non-acute planned care would be provided at a new purpose-built hospital facility on the Acre Mills site and would complement the existing Acre Mills facility.

“Across both sites there would be 738 beds and 20 theatres overall; with eight theatres and 64 beds at the new build Acre Mills facility."

The email goes on: “This is based on a belief by clinical colleagues that many more elective procedures will be day cases and more complex surgery will be done at CRH where there will be access to intensive care.”

On the funding for the plan he says: “HRI needs around £94m worth of maintenance to keep it going for the next 10 years.

“After that it would need to be rebuilt at a cost of around £379m.

“The proposed model would cost around £298m.

“The most likely way that the new buildings will be funded is through PFI as we have been advised that there is no publicly financed capital funding available from the Departments of Health and Treasury.

“There would be two urgent care centres – one on each site to deal with minor walk up injuries or care concerns.”

He concluded: “Given the sums of money involved you won’t be surprised to know that we have some way to go on this before it is finally approved as affordable by our CCGs, Regulators and the Government.”

We want resignations over this, say campaigners

Campaigners reacted with anger over the new detail on the plans

A statement from Let’s Save HRI, headed by Karl Deitch, said: “Whilst we have not yet had an opportunity to assess the limited information made available by Calderdale and Huddersfield hospitals and the two CCGs, we are utterly dismayed to hear that what is now proposed as a replacement for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is effectively a community hospital with half the number of beds indicated during the consultation period.

“This is a total betrayal of local people by those NHS organisations charged with responsibility for our healthcare and a further indication of how the leaders of those local NHS bodies have misled our community throughout this flawed consultation process.

“We can have no confidence whatsoever in any of the plans being proposed by these people and we urge the people of Huddersfield and district once again to demonstrate their total opposition to these changes.

“Additionally, and in light of repeated failings by the trust and the two CCGs, we call for the immediate removal from office of all the board members of the trust and the two CCGs.

“Their actions – and their contempt for local people – have demonstrated that they cannot be considered to be credible and are clearly unsuitable and incapable of running our health services.

“They must resign, or be removed from office, with immediate effect.”

Mike Forster, chairman of Official Hands Off HRI, said: “It’s disgraceful, it’s a further step back from the original proposal that we didn’t agree with.

“A second PFI just adds farce to the tragedy that already exists.

“It will end up costing taxpayers and the public far more than they lay out.

“We now look to the councillors to oppose this ridiculous proposal.

“We’ve already got our solicitor on standby so it’s game on.“

A trade union leader said the impact of job losses had not been explained yet.

Natalie Ratcliffe, regional organiser for Unison, said: “479 jobs to go over the next decade is worrying – there are not enough staff now.

“The agency staff bill is sky high and the trust is already going overseas to recruit.

“We have been told that jobs will be redesigned but I suspect this means Health Care Assistants and nurses taking on more duties to cut costs.

“We were also told jobs may go into the community to bring care closer to home.

“How this will work who knows?

“The trust has not approached Unison with any kind of proposal.

“Unison are at present sceptical of the reconfiguration and we do not see it as the safest option.

“The reconfiguration will impact on surrounding acute trusts that are on their knees.

“Our local NHS needs to be adequately funded.

“We will do everything in our power to protect our members and fight for a safe environment for patients.”

Anna Basford, Director of Transformation and Partnerships at CHFT, said: “The reduction in workforce numbers will be as a result of the consolidation of services onto a planned and unplanned site.

“It also will come as a result of the workforce benefits we will see from this, including clinical rota resilience and reducing agency and locum spend.

“We do not anticipate there to be any redundancies as a part of these proposals as some of these posts are currently unfilled and we expect that the workforce will reduce through retirements and personal job choice over the next decade.”