Pupils at a Huddersfield school are celebrating “Premier League” status.

The youngsters at Reinwood Junior School in Oakes have been presented with 15 sets of full football kit as part of the Premier League Primary Stars initiative. They’ve also received eye-catching stickers and certificates to help reward good behaviour and effort around the school.

The curriculum-linked education programme run by the Football Foundation uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

As well as football kit and equipment, there are free downloadable resources for teachers across Key Stages 1 and 2 in English, Maths, PE and personal, social, health and economic education.

Doran Jordan, learning mentor at the school, said: “We were really struggling for kit. We have eight teams – one for every year group from year 3 to 6 – both boys and girls.”

He said the youngsters were delighted with their new kits.

He said: “As soon as they saw the Premier League logo they loved it.

“It’s a brilliant idea by the Premier League, making links to primary schools, as many of our children look up to a number of the players and aspire to play football in the country’s top division.

“And it couldn’t be timed any better with having Huddersfield Town recently reaching the dizzy heights of the Premier League this season. The children are delighted with the look of the kit and the appeal of earning the stickers and certificates.”