A school is in mourning after the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Huddersfield.

The youngster was taken ill while at North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road and died a short time later.

She is a pupil at Birkby Junior School and has been named by the school as Year 3 pupil Aiman Abdullah.

The school on Mead Street in Fartown will be closed tomorrow as a mark of respect.

A letter on the school website from headteacher Mrs Susan Davis states: “It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 3 pupils, Aiman Abdullah, has passed away.

“Aiman was taken suddenly and seriously ill during an off-site visit this morning. She was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital where she died shortly afterwards. We are all, of course, shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragic news.

“The welfare of pupils is our highest priority and we know that many of the children are very upset. We will continue to provide support to anyone who needs it and all the children will be able to talk to a trained adult if they wish to do so.

“As a mark of respect to Aiman’s family, school will be closed to pupils tomorrow. I’m sure you will understand our reasons for making this decision. When the children return to school on Wednesday there will be professional support for the children throughout the day.

“Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family at this time of tragic loss and I am certain you will join me in offering deepest condolences. Aiman will be greatly missed by the whole community.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road.

“A seven-year-old girl suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

“She sadly died a short time later. Police are not treating this incident as suspicious.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to the school.

She said:”We were called to the school before lunchtime after a medical incident.”