Another man has been arrested in connection with shootings in Huddersfield last month.

Police say detectives investigating gunshots in Dalton Fold Close on July 22 have arrested a 24-year-old man from Huddersfield in connection with the incident.

Eight other people have been arrested following the series of shootings in Dalton, Deighton, Rawthorpe and Fixby.

The last person to be arrested was a 17-year-old boy from London, who was arrested in Stoke on August 1.

Last week two teenagers appeared in court charged with attempted murder linked to the shootings in Dalton and Deighton.

Police are still appealing for witnesses as investigations continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170336960. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.