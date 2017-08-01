The video will start in 8 Cancel

Another teenage boy has been arrested following last week’s shootings in Huddersfield.

The 17-year-old, from London, was arrested in Stoke today.

The youth has links to Huddersfield and Birmingham.

He will now be brought to West Yorkshire for questioning following the shootings in Dalton Road, the Holays and New House Road in Huddersfield last week.

He is the eighth person to be arrested as part of the investigation, by specialist firearms officers.

This arrest was a joint operation between West Yorkshire Police, Staffordshire Police and the West Midlands and West Mercia police forces.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan said: “Officers from the forces Firearms Prevent Team are continuing widespread proactive enquiries into last week’s shootings with specialist officers from our Serious Organised Crime unit, and have worked closely with partners in neighbouring forces to make this latest arrest.

“We are also continuing our operations locally and maintain our appeals for information and witnesses. We urge anyone who has information about any of these incidents to contact the team on 101, or should you wish to give information anonymously please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”