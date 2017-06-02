Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a taxi firm is embroiled in a row over a parking fine.

Mian Sabir, of Royal Taxis based at Morley Lane, Milnsbridge, is refusing to pay the fine after one of his drivers was alleged to have spent 116 minutes in the car park at the Iceland food store in Huddersfield town centre.

Mr Sabir said driver Shafique Malik had made two separate visits to the car park on the day in question – Friday, April 7 – to pick up customers.

Mr Sabir said he had appealed against the £60 fine from car parks operator Excel Parking and provided job sheets showing the vehicle’s movements that day.

But Sheffield-based Excel Parking rejected the appeal and had written to request payment of the £60 charge to reach Excel by June 10. If not, the charge would be increased to £100 to reach Excel by June 24. Failure to pay could result in the firm taking action to recover the debt and further costs of up to £60 being incurred.

A letter to Mr Sabir said Excel Parking would not accept further appeals, but said he could appeal to the Independent Appeals Service, which was created to provide a independent review on the lawfulness of parking charges imposed by private companies.

The job sheet submitted by Mr Sabir showed Mr Malik made the first pick-up in his Vauxhall Astra at 5.26pm to take a customer to North Drive, Golcar. The second was at 7.24pm to take a fare to Stoney Lane, Longwood.

“I have given them all the information about the jobs and mobile numbers, but they have refused the appeal,” said Mr Sabir. “I told them I am not going to pay the fine because I am in the right and they have not checked their cameras properly.”

A representative for Excel Parking Services Ltd said: “At the time Mr Sabir appealed the Parking Charge Notice, the evidence he supplied in support of his allegations was insufficient to enable us to undertake a full evaluation of the circumstances. Whilst we requested further information, he simply provided the same evidence.

“However, in the last few days Mr Sabir has submitted more detailed and relevant evidence. We are currently evaluating this and conducting further investigations into the matter. Until such time that these have been concluded we are unable to comment further.”