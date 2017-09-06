The video will start in 8 Cancel

Today marks the 100th day since Huddersfield Town secured promotion to the Premier League on that memorable afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium.

From the exact moment that Christopher Schindler converted that £170m winning spot kick in the shoot-out, things at the club monumentally changed.

The most obvious change was that the club now plays in the richest league in the world.

But with all the riches and the increased worldwide media exposure - what impact has the promotion had on the local surrounding area?

Sponsored by Ridley & Hall Solicitors and in partnership with both Kirklees Council and Welcome to Yorkshire, Town is hosting a breakfast meeting with a special panel – brought together to discuss the impact the promotion has had on the club, the town and the wider Yorkshire area.

Welcome to Yorkshire CEO and Tour de Yorkshire pioneer, Sir Gary Verity, will take to the stage along with Town commercial director, Sean Jarvis, and Kirklees Council CEO, Jacqui Gedman.

The breakfast meeting and Q&A will take place on Thursday, September 28, in the Revell Ward Suite of the John Smith’s Stadium, with a breakfast arrival from 7.45am ready for the event to kick-off at 8.30am.

The event is expected to run for around 90 minutes with the final whistle sounding at 10am.

Although entry is free, breakfast donations are welcome with all the money raised going to the Ridley & Hall 90th year charity partner, Kirkwood Hospice.

The breakfast will include bacon sandwiches, a selection of Danish pastries along with tea and coffee.

Mr Jarvis said: “I’m delighted that Huddersfield Town and Welcome to Yorkshire have joined together to put on this event.

“It’s a great opportunity to discuss and celebrate the benefits the club’s promotion has had on both the town and the surrounding local area.

“It’s a real coup that Sir Gary Verity and Jacqui Gedman are taking part and I encourage all to book early to guarantee themselves a place on this event.”

Sir Gary said: “The whole of Yorkshire is immensely proud of Huddersfield Town’s achievement.

“It means everything to the club, the fans and the town and has definitely raised the profile of this part of our great county.

“We look forward to the Terriers’ continuing success in the Premier League and the inevitable boost it will bring to the local economy and visitor trade.”