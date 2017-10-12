Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The County, is getting a much-needed makeover costing £35,000.

The much-loved pub situated across the road from Huddersfield Town Hall is closed at the moment but will reopen on Thursday, October 19, at 5pm.

Britain’s biggest pub owner Enterprise Inns, now renamed Ei, is behind the scheme.

Landlord, Gary Guy, said: “It’s taken them a long time and I was ready to walk, to be honest! We lost customers to a nearby pub, The Albert.

“The County is getting a good clean-up and redecoration with all new fixed seating and new lights. There will be cheaper beer too with John Smith’s on sale for £1.90 a pint.”

Gary’s second pub, the Ivy Green at Moldgreen, is getting an £18,000 facelift too with redecoration and improved outdoor signage. W

ork will start on Monday, October 23 and finish on Monday, November 6. The pub will stay open throughout the work.