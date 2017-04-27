How to keep children safe online?

Is there a lack of pride in the state of Huddersfield town centre?

Is it Kirklees Council’s fault or is there nothing we can do if private landlords fail to keep their premises looking smart?

That was the question posed by Clr Michael Watson, who has claimed even corporate giant McDonald’s has “flaking paint” on its Kirkgate outlet.

At a full meeting of Kirklees Council at Huddersfield Town Hall, Clr Watson said he thought the town centre was “scruffy” with “poorly kept buildings” giving a “lack of pride in our town.”

He added: “Even McDonalds – a highly successful and well respected corporation conscious of its image and brand, operates from a building in Huddersfield that is covered in flaking paint.”

Clr Watson asked what Kirklees Council was going to do to improve the streetscene.

Clr Mus Khan responded: “We can never be complacent about the streetscape. We take great pride in our town centre.

“But Kirklees Council has no responsibility for the maintenance of private businesses and their buildings.”

She added: “Are you suggesting we should nationalise McDonalds?”

Clr Watson claimed it was within Kirklees’ ability to create by-laws to regulate the condition of shop fronts.

But Clr Khan hit back: “Where’s the money? We know your government is set on annihilating the North.

“We have to save £1m a week.”