Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of Huddersfield Carnival are putting the final touches to the parade through Huddersfield town centre after they were forced to cancel plans to stage it in Greenhead Park .

After lower than expected ticket sales, the organisers promised to refund those who had already bought tickets.

Carnival will now take place at the Hudawi Centre, on Great Northern Street, and in the surrounding streets, on Saturday, July 8.

The Carnival parade will start at the Hudawi Centre at 1pm on Saturday and will then wind its way through the streets of Huddersfield town centre , taking in Cloth Hall Street, John William Street and Railway Street.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

By 5pm the party returns to the Hudawi Centre where there will be music, food stalls, a bar, drumming and storytelling workshops. There will be bands and artists performing on stage and selected sound systems outside until 7pm. The Hudawi is hosting an after party from 10pm.

On Friday, July 7, a Glow Parade will leave Market Place around midnight and will be followed by a party at the Hudawi Centre. Doors open 12am-3am.

A Carnival spokesman said: “We are so disappointed about the (Greenhead) park venue but hope that you will join us on the Carnival Parade and at Hudawi Centre.”