Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle and his wife Janet have added £2 million to their personal fortune, according to a new listing of Yorkshire's wealthiest people.

The Hoyles are ranked 12th in the 2017 regional Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £284m, up from £282m last year.

The couple founded greetings card retailer Card Factory from the back of a van in 1997 and sold the Wakefield-based business in 2010 for a reputed £350m, since when Mr Hoyle has built the Terriers from Championship strugglers into promotion contenders this season.

In 2015 Mr Hoyle bought into discount retailer The Works and became executive chairman.

(Photo: University of Huddersfield)

Others on the regional Rich List include Grange Moor-born Malcolm Walker, founder and chief executive of food retailer Iceland, who is 20th in the regional rankings, having increased his family fortune by £22m to £232m. Mr Walker founded Iceland with a single shop in Oswestry. Today, it has annual turnover exceeding more than £2.5bn and more than 880 UK stores.

Alan Lewis, the businessman behind the development of Globe Mills at Slaithwaite, is 11th on the list having increased his wealth by £5m to £285m.

Robert Miller, who co-founded the Hong Kong-based Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) chain with Alan Parker in 1960, remains the richest person in Yorkshire with a fortune of £1.58bn, up by £50m on last year.

The list shows the combined wealth of the 20 richest people in Yorkshire has risen by £403m since last year to stand at more than £10.6bn.