​Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle and wife Janet could have travelled to Wembley in executive luxury.

Instead they are getting on their bikes to ensure families who couldn’t afford tickets can watch Town’s Championship play-off decider against Reading can go to London after all.

Just as he did for Town’s last play-off final at Wembley in 2012, Dean, Janet and five other cyclists will pedal the 200 miles to the capital to raise funds for the Town Foundation, the club’s charity.

Dean also raised money to take local children to Old Trafford for the League 1 play-off final the year before.

This time the couple hope to pay for 200 fans to go the Wembley, and Dean said he had been inspired by the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and her family.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater is a big Town fan and Dean said: “Football is quite unique in its ability to bring people of different backgrounds together and the Play-Off Final gives Huddersfield Town a huge opportunity to make an impact on this front.

“I’ve been really inspired by the work that has been carried out in our area by the ‘More In Common’ charity, set up in honour of Jo Cox.

“As Jo now famously said, “we have more in common than that which divides us.” I completely agree and think that, by raising money, we can take around 200 Huddersfield people from all different backgrounds to the game together as one for a day to remember.

“Nobody should be marginalised or disadvantaged on the basis of their identity. That is not what Huddersfield Town is about and I want to illustrate that on the greatest stage of all, Wembley. I hope the community gets behind this idea and helps to create something special.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RoadtoWembley2017