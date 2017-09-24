Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new brass band called Terriers Brass will perform familiar Huddersfield Town songs and chants in the build up to the Spurs game on Saturday, September 30.

BBC Radio Leeds’ David Hoyle has teamed up with former Brighouse and Rastrick player and conductor, Leigh Baker, to form the new band that will play a special performance as part of the planned ‘Celebrate Huddersfield, Celebrate Yorkshire’ festivities taking place.

The Terrier Brass band consists of Town fans and talented musicians who have played in some of the very best brass bands and orchestras from around the world.

The special arrangement put together by Leigh Baker and horn player Jonny Bates will include a range of familiar Town songs which will be played before the 12.30pm kick-off.

The band will first perform at the Perrys Fanzone at PPG Canalside from 10.30am for around 45 minutes before venturing down to the John Smith’s Stadium to perform outside the new club shop from 11.30am up until around 15 minutes before kick-off.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “I was approached by Leigh and his team about the possibility of forming a band to play at a Huddersfield Town game and I loved the idea.

“With Yorkshire being one of the hotbeds for brass bands it made perfect sense to involve them in our ‘Celebrate Huddersfield, Celebrate Yorkshire’ festivities.

“With some of the top brass musicians in the world performing as part of the band, I would encourage all supporters to get themselves down to the Perrys Fanzone at PPG Canalside before the game to enjoy the music and soak up the atmosphere.”