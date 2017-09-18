Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s town crier is now Huddersfield Town’s crier.

Vic Watson, 72, of Dalton, will tip his top hat to the Terriers when he takes part in the annual Town Crying Championships on Saturday (Sept 23) at Nelson Mandela Corner behind Huddersfield Library.

He has changed his opening cry for the competition to begin: “Huddersfield wears a fabulous crown because now we are a Premier League town!”

Twelve town criers from as far afield as Sandwell in the West Midlands and Sleaford in Lincolnshire will take part in the competition.

“It’s one of the biggest fields I have ever had,” said Vic, who also organises the event.

Along with the main award, there will be a prize for the most handsome town crier. And the second part of the competition will involve the criers having to speak out on the subject: “If I could be a film star, who would it be?”

Said Vic: “It was my choice of topic as host crier. My character would be Errol Flynn, I have every film he ever made and a wrote a monograph on him. He had charisma and if you look at me in a certain light – I look nothing like him!”

The judges for this year’s event will include John Hirst, director of Huddersfield Partnership, which works to promote the town centre.

The competition gets under way at about 11am. The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale, will attend the second half, which will begin at 2.15pm.

A busy summer has seen Vic appear in his town crier costume at events including Emley Show and Kirkheaton Gala.

He said: “I have been town crier for 20 years and it’s the best thing I have ever done. It’s keeping me young.”