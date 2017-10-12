Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town directors now have their own “kit” to wear on matchdays.

But while the players sport the famous blue-and-white stripes, the guys in the boardroom have smart and stylish three-piece suits made from the finest Huddersfield cloth.

Town chairman Dean Hoyle asked town centre tailors Owen Scott to design and make-up 10 made-to-measure suits for the club directors to wear at home games or on official Town business.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Dean has all his suits tailored from Huddersfield cloth by the King Street shop and regularly gets his hair cut at its old-style gentlemen’s barbers.

The King Street tailor hit the headlines earlier this year for supplying Irish fighter Conor McGregor with a suit made from Huddersfield worsted and with the phrase “F*** You” woven into the pinstripe. Conor wore the suit for one of his media appearances with opponent Floyd Mayweather before their much-anticipated bout in Las Vegas.

(Image: handout)

For the Town directors, Owen Scott steered clear of any such controversy. The royal blue fine worsted suits with light blue linings feature the Town crest on the breast pocket and the phrase #No Limits embroidered in the back of the collar. The tailor also supplied the directors with dark blue ties decorated with the three stars that appear on the club badge.

The suit lengths were supplied by town centre-based cloth merchants Dugdale Bros & Co, based at Northumberland Street.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Dean and Town commercial director Sean Jarvis joined Scott Hufton and Andrew Littlewood, of Owen Scott Tailors, on a visit to the 120-year-old company’s premises in Northumberland Street where they were given a tour by owner Rob Charnock.

Scott said Dean was eager to show off Huddersfield’s textile heritage to the directors and staff of visiting Premier League clubs – and wearing suits made from local cloth was a good way to promote the industry.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“We had all of the directors in by appointment to measure them up for the suits,” said Scott. “Dean is really passionate about Huddersfield. His attitude is ‘let’s show them what this town is made of’.”

Owen Scott, which has been an official Town partner for two years, has also made bespoke suits for a number of Town players, including Chris Schindler, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele. Coach David Wagner also wore one of its suits when he led the players out for the play-off final at Wembley.