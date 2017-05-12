Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FOOTBALL fan whose girlfriend nagged him after finding a message from his ex on his mobile phone during a Huddersfield Town match ended up in court when he lost his temper.

Kotto Gordge-Simtaji, 18, of Belle Vue Crescent, Sheepridge, pleaded guilty to using abusive language during the Town v Preston match at the John Smith’s Stadium on Good Friday.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the problems began at 4.15pm when officers were called to help stewards in the South Stand.

He said: “There had been an incident between him and his partner. He claimed he had been pushed by his partner’s uncle.

“Mr Kotto was warned about his behaviour and advised to leave the stadium.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained what happened next saying: “The main concern for this guy is a football banning order.

“He was with his girlfriend. She was looking through his phone at half-time when she found a message from his ex.

“She went on and on and on. She went to tell an uncle. As he went to get a soft drink the uncle came over and pushed him against a wall and hit him in the face.

“Stewards got involved. They called the police but he is the victim!

“Sadly things go awry and he got upset. He got told to leave the ground even though there was no animosity shown between football fans. He lost his temper because of the injustice of it all.

“He has been following Town for the last two-and-a-half-years and is a season ticket holder.”

Mr Slawinski said his client suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and his mother had confirmed that he has been medicated for it.

He said the defendant had no previous convictions apart from a reprimand he received when he was 13-years-old over an incident involving his mother.

Wayne Perryman, chairman of the bench, gave him a conditional discharge, saying: “If you commit an offence for the next 12 months this offence will come out of the box.”

He declined to impose a football banning order and told him: “Behave yourself at the play-offs.”

The defendant was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20 at a rate of £5 per week.