A much-loved Huddersfield Town fan left in a coma after being attacked is awake and talking – and relatives hope he’ll make a full recovery.

Andrew Cruickshanks – known as Totty – was left fighting for his life after an assault in Honley almost a month ago.

A Town season ticket holder since he was a boy, dad-of-five Mr Cruickshanks was described as Huddersfield’s “biggest fan.”

He was attacked just three days before Town’s play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday and didn’t know about Town’s promotion to the Premier League – until Friday.

Mr Cruickshanks’ son Dalian, 27, also a season card holder at Town, said the family were relieved and delighted.

“He’s come round and he’s talking a bit,” said Dalian. “He’s still confused but that’s normal for how long he’s been in a coma.

“We have told him about Town being promoted and he smiled and laughed. I think he was quite shocked! It probably hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Dalian and brother Jonathan and sisters Charlotte, Shelby and Mia had all been going to see their father at Leeds General Infirmary.

Mr Cruickshanks, 53, of Holmfirth, was found at a house in Stone Fold, Honley, and police launched an investigation.

A 49-year-old Huddersfield man was arrested and released on bail.

Dalian, of Halifax, added: “I can’t describe how difficult it’s been for the family but things are looking up now.

“He should make a full recovery, though his memory might not come back. We just have to be patient now.”

Dalian said he thought his dad had renewed his season card for the Revell Ward upper tier but was sure it wouldn’t be a problem if he hadn’t.

“He knows Sue Beaumont, the ticket office manager,” said Dalian. “So hopefully he will be there for the first game of the season – in the Premier League!”

When news of what happened to Mr Cruickshanks was made public fellow Town fans took to social media to send their best wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Dalian said he wanted to thank all those who sent messages of support.

“I don’t tend to post much on Facebook but I have seen all the comments,” he said. “It’s great that so many people have been thinking about him.”

Mr Cruickshanks had been in a critical condition and needed surgery to ease pressure on his brain.

Dalian said that if his dad continued his rate of recovery over the weekend he could be moved onto a normal ward.