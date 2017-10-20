Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town has cancelled the season cards of two fans after they were found trying to re-sell match tickets against club rules.

The club issued a warning in August that it would cancel season cards of those found using unofficial websites as a “re-selling tool.”

Today the club said it had cancelled two season cards. A third fan had been issued with a warning and fourth was under further investigation.

A club spokesman confirmed that the banned season card owners had been discovered re-selling tickets “outside the approved Terrier Exchange method and trying to charge other supporters a premium.”

He added: “The club is not willing to tolerate fans profiteering.”

The spokesman declined to say whether those banned were from Huddersfield or elsewhere.

In August club commercial director Sean Jarvis posted a screenshot of website Ticketbis which was selling tickets for various home games.

Mr Jarvis had warned: “This (Ticketbis) is not an official ticket site. Do not use. If SC (season card) holders are found to be using as a reselling tool they will have their card rescinded.”

Tickets for seats in home stands are still being offered through Ticketbis. Tickets for the West Brom home game are on sale from £65.