Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an early start for Town fans who travelled to Wembley.

And this Terriers season ticket holder decision to make the journey in his bedtime clobber – getting the seal of approval from famous Yorkshireman Dickie Bird on the way.

Nick Tracey, 59, from Mirfield decided to make his train trip with his two grandsons in his Huddersfield Town dressing gown and bumped into cricket umpire Dickie on the platform at Wakefield Westgate.

Nick’s daughter Katie Savage, 33, said: “My dad had got the dressing gown and he decided he was going to travel in it.

“At the first change at Wakefield he saw Dickie on the platform as he was going to Lords for the cricket.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He was quite taken aback and he wished us well for the match.”

Nick became a season ticket holder seven years ago after his grandson Joshua was given free tickets through Dean Hoyle’s school donation scheme.

The freebie sparked a new passion to take Joshua and his other grandson, Daniel, regularly.

Now the trio have seen the incredible promotion to the Premier League first hand.

Speaking about the remarkable victory, Katie added: “I don’t think we can quite believe it.”