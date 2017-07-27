Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top Huddersfield artist is unveiling his latest artwork on a London high street today.

Ian Berry was commissioned by Pepe Jeans to create a bespoke installation for their new flagship store on Regent Street.

The Netherton-born artist and mega Huddersfield Town fan creates his art out of denim and has made a name for himself globally for his creations of Ayrton Senna and Debbie Harry, as well as a highly-rated exhibition in London last year.

Ahead of this week’s unveiling, Ian told us part of the art work features Huddersfield Town fans on their way to an away match.

Ian said: “There are 16 pieces depicting CCTV of London scenes, people on the tube, key tourist sites.

“I walked around West London a lot taking photos - one of them actually shows two of my mates in big coats and woolly hats on the way to the Huddersfield Town vs QPR game.

“I took a photo of it on a selfie stick and used it as a basis for one piece.”

The in-demand artist never forgets his roots and despite forthcoming exhibitions in New York he’d love to bring his denim work back to Huddersfield.

He said: “I get offered exhibitions all over the world, but it would be nice to come back.

“I’d want to do it to bring people into Huddersfield and to the Art Gallery.

“I want people to see the work first hand it’s only in real life people realise the layers to it.”

All of his pieces use shades of denim and close up the viewer can see the detail within the piece, becoming aware of the depth and texture through the use of jeans.

His latest commissioned piece, housed in the Pepe Jeans Regent Street flagship store, is from the voyeuristic viewpoint of CCTV.

The installation has been created to resemble a CCTV control room, with a centralized TV screen, surrounded by static 3D images crafted from denim.

Ian first had the idea to make his collections out of denim while clearing out his old room at the Huddersfield home of parents, Christine and Eddie.

He went to Newsome High School and Greenhead College and spent two years at Huddersfield University before transferring to Buckinghamshire to study advertising.

He has since exhibited his work world-wide and attracted acclaim globally, including for an amazing image of Formula One legend Ayrton Senna to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Grand Prix champion’s death.