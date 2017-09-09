Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans have until Monday to give their views on the idea of creating so-called ‘safe standing’ areas at the currently all-seater John Smith’s Stadium.

The club has emailed thousands of fans asking them to fill out a SurveyMonkey questionnaire on the issue.

Questions include:

* Are you in favour of fans using ‘safe standing’ at football games?

* If offered, would you want to stand at the John Smith’s Stadium?

* If no, why would you not want to stand? (Answers include ‘I am not able to stand for long periods’; ‘I prefer to sit’ and ‘I would not be able to see’)

* If safe standing was introduced, where would you prefer to sit?

The club has made clear that, at present, safe standing would not be possible without government legislation.

In an email to fans, the club said: “As the law currently stands, clubs that have played for three seasons in the top two tiers of the football pyramid are required to provide all-seater stadia.”

A club spokesman said: “The HTSA (Huddersfield Town Supporters Association) are running a campaign in partnership with the Cowshed Loyal called ‘Stand Up for Town’.

“As part of this, they are asking the Stadium stakeholders for their official stance on safe standing, one of them obviously being us as a club.

“It was agreed that in order to give our stance we would consult with our wider fan base through a survey to see what their thoughts are.

“We are still waiting for the findings on the survey but as the survey clearly states no change is possible until legislation is made.”

A spokesman for the Stand Up For Town campaign said the group was “encouraged by Huddersfield Town’s decision to canvass the opinion of supporters on safe standing.”

He added: “Under the stewardship of Dean Hoyle, the club has always been open to engaging with supporters and their concerns so we are pleased to learn that they have continued this trend with regards to safe standing, adopting a proactive and forward-thinking position in the process.

“We look forward to working with them, as well as fellow supporters and other stadium stakeholders, to achieve the best possible outcome in terms of choice, atmosphere and safety.”

In a further statement Stand Up For Town said that “safe standing doesn’t herald a return to the terraces of old.”

It said ‘rail seats’ – which are used at some German clubs and at Celtic Park – will make stadia safer that at present where “many fans are forced to stand in areas designed for sitting.”

“Rail seating has recently been introduced...at Celtic Park, with the Bhoys’ Chief Executive, Peter Lawwell, stating that the initiative ‘represents an investment in spectator safety.’”