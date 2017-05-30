Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were a few sore heads and throats in Huddersfield this morning (Tuesday).

But it was worth every hangover as Huddersfield Town fans woke up to the reality of netting the £200m jackpot and being a Premier League team.

Social media was abuzz with fans unable to get to grips with the surreal win at yesterday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, when the Terriers won 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Political journalist and Town fan Richard Porritt tweeted to say he was “still in shock”, with a picture of the Examiner’s souvenir edition saying it was a front page “I never thought I’d see.”

Steve Betony wrote: “Having a lot of trouble being able to say ‘Huddersfield Town’ and ‘Premier League club’ in the same sentence. Emotional shock [sic]”.

Faisal Sarwary wrote on the Examiner’s Facebook page: “You chased the promotion like a hungry tiger. Now it is time to sit back and relax the fruits of your hard work like a lazy bear.”

A parade is planned from John Smith’s Stadium to St George’s Square later today to celebrate the club’s promotion.

New Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale said: “I will be there to cheer them on after yesterday’s incredible win.

“This is fantastic for the town. I’m so proud of them and of the fans.

“The support has been wonderful – they have done an amazing thing for our town.”