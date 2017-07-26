Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have warned fans to allow extra travelling time to the John Smith's stadium for the friendly against Udinese due to ongoing gas works.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has embarked on a £357,000 scheme to upgrade gas pipes in and around Bradley Mills Road as part of a £2.5m programme to replace old gas pipes in and around Leeds Road and St Andrew’s Road.

The work around Bradley Mills Road – which began in June and is expected to last for 23 weeks – will see about 4km of existing metal gas mains replaced with more durable plastic pipes.

Huddersfield Town have now warned fans about the works ahead of the club's only home pre-season friendly.

The works will move on to Leeds Road next month which will still impact fans as the Premier League season gets underway.

Writing on their website the club said: "Bradley Mills Road will be closed from the junction of Stadium Way to the Brown Royd Avenue junction due to essential gas works.

"Diversion routes have been put in place for fans travelling to the ground ahead of the match and the roundabout on Stadium Way will still be in use.

"That particular section of Bradley Mills Road will be closed until around the start of August before work will then start on Leeds Road as the inbound carriageway will be reduced to one lane from the Bradley Mills Road junction to the junction of St. Andrew’s Road; this will be in place for approximately nine weeks from Monday 14 August 2017.

"Due to these road closures, we advise supporters to give extra time getting to Town’s pre-season match against Udinese on Wednesday 26 July 2017, which kicks-off at 6pm."