Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 children took a trip to the seaside thanks to the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

Children from Hightown Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Liversedge were joined by their teachers, volunteers and members of the charity on the trip to Filey.

Janet Hoyle, Town Foundation trustee and wife of club chairman Dean Hoyle, attended alongside Julie Sheffield and Charlotte Brearley, of the Town Foundation, and Foundation trustees Caroline Lee and Stuart Bragan. Club ambassador Andy Booth and chaplain Dudley Martin also made the trip to the East Coast.

Julie Sheffield of the Town Foundation said: “This is the third Filey trip we have done and with the huge success it brings, it makes absolute sense to continue the tradition and do it again.

“Every year the trip relies on a number of volunteers to carry out the event and make it so successful.

“I would like to extend a big thank you to all volunteers but a special mention for Tina Boden, who did a lot of organising to make this possible.”

Volunteers included Natalie Beal and Jade Wardle from Northern Gas Works, Natasha McCreesh from Pip to Grow Strong and Tina Boden from The Tiny Troubleshooter – all in attendance to help make the day possible. Huddersfield Town club partner Shepley Spring provided the children with free water for the day.

Children enjoyed a packed lunch before grabbing their buckets and spades and headed to the beach for an afternoon on the sand.