They’re turning the town hall purple.

Kirklees Council has agreed to give Huddersfield Town Hall a colourful new look to mark World IBD Day tomorrow (FRI) – when it will join landmarks around the world being illuminated in purple to raise awareness of the condition Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Last year’s campaign saw more than 140 structures worldwide bathed in purple, including Blackpool Tower and the Colosseum in Rome.

This year. Huddersfield Town Hall will be in colourful company with locations including the Palace Bridge in St Petersburg, Lisbon’s Cristo Rei monument, the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Mansion House in Dublin and the Old Parliament Building in Athens.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The lights that currently illuminate the Ramsden Street facade will be changed to purple on Friday. The lights will come on automatically when it gets dark.”

Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are the two main forms of IBD and affect more than 300,000 people in the UK – although it is thought that many people with the condition go undiagnosed.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, cramping pains in the abdomen, loss of appetite and loss of weight and anaemia. It can also lead to inflammation of the joints and sore and inflamed eyes.