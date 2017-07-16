Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sporting mascot Lucas has a new role this summer – promoting the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards (YCCA) 2017.

Aptly-named Lucas Town, 10, who lives at Waterloo and plays football and tennis despite having cerebral palsy, has launched the awards by the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lucas, who was Huddersfield Town ’s mascot for the Wembley play-off final, was joined for the launch by Jonathan France, of Huddersfield-based architecture practice France & Associates – one of the awards sponsors – and Jess Lees, corporate fundraiser at the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice .

The hospice in Bradley received a grant from award organiser the St James’ Place Foundation from money raised at last year’s awards ceremony.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the St. James’s Place Wealth Management Group which has raised more than £56m and supported hundreds of charities over the last 25 years.

The awards recognise children and young adults for their bravery, courage and overall achievements.

Nominations are now invited for the awards, which will presented at a celebration dinner this October.

Mr France said: “ We are a first time sponsor at YCCA and see the event as a perfect opportunity to create awareness of the achievements of some of the region’s finest young people.”

The 2017 annual awards dinner will take place on October 13 at New Dock Hall in Leeds and will be compered for the fourth year running by BBC Breakfast’s Steph McGovern and attended by event ambassadors The Chuckle Brothers and Brighouse comic Jack Carroll.

Nominations can be made online up until August 11, 2017 at www.yorkshirechildren.co.uk .