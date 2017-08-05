Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s iconic Terrier has been given a make-over.

The club is slowly rolling out a new logo - described as a sub-brand - that reflects the ‘Terrier Spirit’, a phrase coined by manager David Wagner to give describe his team’s style of play.

And just as rival clubs have their unique identities - Wolves, the Gunners, the Hammers - so Town goes into 2018 with a new look for its famous mutt.

“We are the only ‘dog’ club in football,” said Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis.

“The other clubs have their idents; we wanted ours. The image gets the message across - we are focused, determined and tenacious.”

The visual representation of the Terrier Spirit was created by Birstall-based Fantastic Media.

“The Terrier is absolutely unique to HTFC. The aim was always to create a Terrier that the fans could be proud of,” said Fantastic’s Paul Whitcroft, “as well as reflect the club’s position at the top of the football pyramid.

“As a Town fan, it was a real labour of love creating this. I was confident it would go down well, but you never know. So, personally, to see all the positive comments on social media is amazing.”