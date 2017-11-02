Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lifelong Liverpool fan has sung the praises of Huddersfield Town following the clubs’ top flight clash at Anfield.

Family doctor Alan Guckian went on Facebook to commend the friendly attitude of Town’s players – who had just lost 3-0 – after three of them stopped for photos with his Terriers-mad youngest son Cathal, 14, following the game.

By contrast, Alan said Liverpool players leaving the stadium ignored his other son, Conor, 16, a fervent Reds fan, in their rush to leave the stadium.

Said Alan: “We had two sons looking for a photo with players from two different teams. About 40 minutes after the final whistle, Tommy Smith emerged and despite not playing his best and clearly not in great form posed for a photo, as did Dean Whitehead. The blue and white son was delighted.

“Shortly after, Rajiv van La Parra posed for him as well. Three strikes and not out.

“My red son, however, had no such luck. Philippe Coutinho sprinted from the door to the waiting car surrounded by minders. The crowd was thin now with maybe 20 people outside.

“The match had finished over 90 minutes ago. Georginio Wijnaldum raced out making it clear that he was not stopping as his half-brother (van La Parra) had kindly done 40 minutes earlier. One disappointed red son, one happy blue.”

Alan, 50, a GP, who lives near Sligo in Ireland, said: “I had difficulty explaining why the Liverpool players couldn’t even stop for a second. I felt let down by players representing my team. Maybe they think they are superstars relative to the Town players, but you know what? They play in the same league.”

Alan said 14-year-old Cathal – who “tends to have a mind of his own” – first took an interest in Huddersfield Town about five years ago following the club’s dramatic League One play-off penalty shoot-out win.

Father and both sons made two trips from western Ireland to watch Town in the Championship and saw the club triumph in the semi-final play-off. They missed the Wembley play-off final and Town’s penalty shoot-out win as Cathal was taking his exams.

Cathal plays junior football – with his blue and white kit standing out among all the Liverpool and Manchester United strips.

Following the Anfield clash, the three aim to be at the John Smith’s Stadium for the return fixture in January.

“Cathal has all the home and away jerseys,” said Alan. “Towards the end of last season, he was saying Town were on their way to the Premier League. His brother isn’t best pleased and they argue as brothers do – but he’s still come to the Town matches with us!”

Said Alan: “I will always be a Liverpool fan. The memories run too deep, the years have left an indelible red stain on my heart.

“I will, however, take great pleasure in watching another family member support another great club with great players who belong in the top division.”