Huddersfield Town have released a statement wishing Town fan Andrew Cruickshanks a full recovery as he fights for his life in hospital.

The 52-year-old from Holmfirth, and known as ‘Totty’ was assaulted on Sunday evening at an address in Stone Fold, Honley.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. Earlier today his friend Steve Brook said medics placed him in an induced coma.

A spokesman for Huddersfield Town Football Club said: “Everyone at the club is saddened to learn of Andrew’s condition and hopes he makes a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him, his family and his friends at what is a very difficult time.”

More than 125 messages of support from fellow Town fans have been left on Facebook praying for his recovery.

Writing on Facebook, Ann Fitzpatrick said: “Absolutely shocked to hear this news. One of the kindest, gentle, caring gentlemen that I’ve know practically all my life. You Totty and all your loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers. While you are ‘sleeping’ may all your thoughts be happy and beautiful. You will pull through this.”

A 49-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday and has been released pending further enquiries after being questioned by detectives.