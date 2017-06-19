Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Huddersfield Town season tickets have now sold out.

The remaining season cards went on sale online and at the ticket office at the John Smiths Stadium at 9am on Monday morning - and just five hours later the club tweeted cards for 2017/18 had sold out.

Any disappointed fans can join a waiting list in case seats become available in future, they added.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Some fans started queueing in the early hours of the morning to be the first in line when the ticket desk opened to secure their seat for Town’s well-deserved debut in the Premier League.

At 9am fans were queueing from the ticket office back past the entrance to the gym outside the Fantastic Media Stand to get their hands on a season card for the upcoming campaign.

The season cards were on sale for as little as £49 for under 8s, £149 for under 18 and £299 for adults.

More than 17,500 season cards had already been sold at a cut price cost of £199 before the end of last season.

The initial sales period between March and April at a price of £199 was when Town’s league status was unconfirmed.

Since promotion, demand for more has seen the club release a limited number at a slightly higher price of £299 on a first come, first served basis for those who have a booking history.