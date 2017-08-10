Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity worker Josie Redmonds is flying back to Huddersfield from her home in Malawi - because she couldn’t bear to miss Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old, originally from Lepton, has been a lifelong Town fan but living in east Africa for 15 years has curbed her trips to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Few people in Nkhata Bay, her adopted home, had heard of Huddersfield Town until recently, she said.

“This all changed last season and as we started to get a few of our games televised a few people came to watch with me. They screamed ‘Kachunga’ - a Malawian name - when he scored and got behind the team.

“Now as I head back for the season, I cannot wait, and my life in Malawi will have to go on hold.

“I have however promised my friends here that I’ll take a Malawi flag with me, suitably adorned with Town colours of course, and display it at every home game so that when they can watch.”

Josie, who set up a charity called Butterfly Space in Malawi, has been a Town fan for many years and is a former player with one of the first Huddersfield Ladies’ teams, based at Deighton.

The former King James’ School pupil said she was looking forward to the season and could not bear the idea of missing out.

She has bought a season card and is ready for Town’s biggest season in decades.

“The main reason for my return is for the Town season. I’ve been a fan since Leeds Road days and just couldn’t bear to miss potentially the best season in my lifetime.”

In recent years she has made it to the John Smiths Stadium for several games and managed to make it to some memorable games at Wembley, Cardiff and Old Trafford.

“I went to a few games at the start of the season - it was brilliant. And I have made it to a few Huddersfield games each year on my visits home.”

Meanwhile, she says the charity - www.butterflyspacemalawi.com - will continue its work on various community projects. The charity also runs accommodation for backpackers and tourists.

Josie’s next port of call is the airport where she is hoping to pick up a Malawi flag.

“Last season there were a few unusual flags down at the John Smith’s Stadium and I don’t expect that to change this season.

“I’ll be buying a new Malawi flag at the airport...ready for some Huddersfield colours to be added!”

“My time at home will also enable to me to get involved in Hands Off HRI campaign as well. There is an exciting up-coming fundraising event that will see a ladies versus men football match, with former

Town players in each side. It seems my time in Huddersfield will be dominated by football and I couldn’t be happier.”

* The Ladies Vs Men football match is taking place at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall Park, Kirkburton, on Monday, August 28. All proceeds to Let’s Save HRI Campaign. Kick-off is 2pm. Players will include ex-Town player Clyde Wijnhard.