A stalwart Huddersfield Town fan has been presented with a special “H” pin for being a great ambassador for the club.

Super-fan Maureen Procter is the first person to be handed an “H” badge by the club after an original 250 were given out to club partners and representatives of businesses attending a business breakfast hosted at the John Smith’s Stadium by Town before the Tottenham Hotspur match.

The pin badges – featuring the three stars from the club crest – were specially commissioned to support the message of #backinghuddersfield, showing support for Huddersfield.

Mrs Procter, 84, of Dalton, attended her first Town match in 1943 as a special treat organised by her father after getting into grammar school and has been hooked ever since.

She owned her first “Ladies Season Card” at the age of 18 and has gone out of her way ever since to support the club – including chairing the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Club, now Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association, for more than 20 years.

Maureen has avidly followed the club to all home and away games and travelled abroad to watch Town during their training camps and friendlies.

She recently went to watch Town’s Academy in Guernsey and travelled to Dortmund last year to wave off Town’s Pedal for Pounds 8 cyclists.

Maureen has also been learning German – so she can speak to head coach David Wagner, assistant head coach Christoph Buehler and the German players in their native language.