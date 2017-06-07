Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town players go head to head with the greatest footballers in the world next season spare a thought for their wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

The life of a WAG has its advantages and disadvantages.

You get all the money and glamour without having to play football but you're also in the spotlight.

As Huddersfield enters British football's top flight in August there'll be a little more attention paid to the partners of Town's first team.

And as WAGs tend to move in small circles there's a fair chance some of these women will be rubbing shoulders with the partners' of the world's greatest - and most expensive - footballers.

Let's meet a few of them.

Nicola Mooy

She's the wife of midfielder Aaron Mooy.

They have a daughter together.

Indira Madison

Indira is the wife of German-born forward Collin Quaner.

She's a professional actress and model.

Rebecca Naylor

She's the partner of keeper Danny Ward.

Veronika Kozamernik

Veronika is the partner of defender Jon Stankovic.

She's an interior design student and an actress who is currently playing 'Sophie' in a production of Mamma Mia which is touring in the couple's native Slovenia.

Shannon Nicole

She's the partner of midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Shannon reviews cosmetics on her blog.

Rosie Larkin

Rosie is the partner of Town reserve keeper Luke Coddington.

Marie-Louise Hudson

She's the wife of defender Mark Hudson.

They have two sons.