Huddersfield Town’s breakfast club in a Deighton primary school has improved pupils’ punctuality and attendance.

Chairman Dean Hoyle and his players visited children at Christ Church CE Academy on Thursday. They were joined by members of the Huddersfield Town Board, staff and club partners.

It is one of 24 local schools with a Huddersfield Town Foundation breakfast club.

The initiative, pioneered by Hoyle, provides a healthy and nutritious breakfast to over 1,000 children each day.

Michala Uttley, deputy headteacher at the academy, said: “It has supported our rise in punctuality and attendance with children entering school early to a warm and friendly, family atmosphere, ready to start a day of learning.

“It has also supported our working parents in enabling them to have a safe place for their children to attend while they go out to work, knowing their children are being well looked after first thing in the morning.”

Christ Church CE Academy was the first school to get involved in the foundation’s initiative when it served up its first breakfast more than five years ago.

First team players Jonas Lössl and Chris Löwe were up bright and early on Thursday to meet pupils at the academy’s breakfast club.