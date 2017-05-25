Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield Town’s farthest flung fans, Sivan John from Malaysia, has penned an open letter to head coach David Wagner, players and staff ahead of the club’s play-off tie at Wembley on Monday.

Sivan, who lives 9,500 miles from the John Smith’s Stadium in a town called Klang 30 minutes’ drive from Kuala Lumpur, can’t make the mammoth trip.

He has just started a new job and can’t get the time off.

But he says he will be very much there in spirit, willing Town to glory. His love affair with Town goes back to 2011 when he came to Huddersfield to visit his uncle.

And he told of the emotional rollercoaster that he endured during Town’s tense encounter with Sheffield Wednesday that saw them book a place at Wembley against Reading.

He said: “I had to wake up as early as 2am (local time) and it was around 5am when it goes to penalties. I think this time my scream must have woke up the neighbours.

“But now, thanks to you, Mr Wagner, our club is just one game away from creating another glorious chapter.

“You made us believe that we can still go up against anyone. You gave us the confidence that we can play a brand football that is entertaining yet still can be effective. People have started to call us ‘Hudderslona’! (yes, we’ve been compared to that football club called Barcelona).”