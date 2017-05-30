The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town sealed promotion to the world’s richest league – and it looks set to bring a booming economy and feel-good factor to the town as a whole.

The game was won at Wembley when Christopher Schindler stepped up to take the final penalty in the shoot-out to see off Reading.

That single kick hitting the net was worth an estimated £200m for Town – but it will mean so much more for the town.

Barry Sheerman, who has been the town’s MP since 1979 and travelled to Wembley with family to watch the match, said the

victory will take Huddersfield to the next level in every way.

He said: “What an amazing opportunity this gives the town.

“We have everything that could make us a city. Our university and education system is Premier League and now we have

Yorkshire’s only Premier League football team.

“This will add to the attractiveness of the town and will help with the huge number of regeneration projects we have such as HD1.”

Town owner Dean Hoyle said the win represents a golden opportunity for the town’s leaders to capitalise on the feel-good factor promotion has brought with it.

“This is a step change for the football club and for Huddersfield as a town as well.

“These are very, very happy days.

“I always thought I would never go through the ringer again after Sheffield United.

“But the spot-kick in League 1 is worth £5m. This one was a £200m spot-kick. That takes some bravery.

“I knew this was our only opportunity. We have nailed it.”

Speaking ahead of the final Bob Pepper, a committee stalwart for the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association, said: “This is dubbed the £200 million game and for that we have to be extremely grateful to our owner and chairman Dean Hoyle.

“Huddersfield is a club that has managed its finances very prudently. The Premier League scenario means riches beyond our wildest dreams.”