Now THAT is what you call a Town fan!

Andy Firth had his beloved Huddersfield Town's badge inked in January - and has commemorated their historic promotion with BELIEVE, #NoLimits and the Premier League badge added yesterday.

Andy travelled to Wembley with his wife Fiona, and daughters Sharna, 12, and 17-year-old Mollie, - and said seeing his club win had been very emotional.

Andy Firth, wife Fiona, and daughters Sharna and Mollie at Wembley on Huddersfield Town's big day
He said: "It was a fantastic day at Wembley.

I definitely shed a tear. I was so happy.

"It was a very nerve racking penalty shoot out, but the end result was fantastic and the atmosphere amazing. It was a day me and family will never forget."

Andy, 46, said he had been following the club all his life.

He added: "I still feel a bit in shock but I'm unbelievably excited about next season.

Andy Firth at Huddersfield Town's playoff final at Wembley
"I think we will do better than people are predicting.

"I'm proud to support such a fantastic club."