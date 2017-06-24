The video will start in 8 Cancel

Now THAT is what you call a Town fan!

Andy Firth had his beloved Huddersfield Town's badge inked in January - and has commemorated their historic promotion with BELIEVE, #NoLimits and the Premier League badge added yesterday.

Andy travelled to Wembley with his wife Fiona, and daughters Sharna, 12, and 17-year-old Mollie, - and said seeing his club win had been very emotional.

He said: "It was a fantastic day at Wembley.

I definitely shed a tear. I was so happy.

"It was a very nerve racking penalty shoot out, but the end result was fantastic and the atmosphere amazing. It was a day me and family will never forget."

Andy, 46, said he had been following the club all his life.

He added: "I still feel a bit in shock but I'm unbelievably excited about next season.

"I think we will do better than people are predicting.

"I'm proud to support such a fantastic club."