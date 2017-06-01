The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town’s most loyal fans will be due £99 ‘cashback’ from club chairman Dean Hoyle – but they may have another surprise too.

Back in 2010 club owner Mr Hoyle made a Personal Premiership Pledge that any fans who had continuously held a season ticket from 2008-09 to the day of promotion to the top flight would only pay £100 for a Premier League season pass.

Mr Hoyle has vowed to honour the pledge and pay-outs will be made to just over 4,000 fans, costing the club a cool £400,000.

Fans have already paid £199 to renew for next season and the loyal 4,000 will get half their money back.

But, the Examiner can reveal, these lucky fans will also receive a bonus – however the club is remaining tight-lipped about what that might be.

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said a board meeting was planned for Friday when a final decision would be made.

Letters to fans were currently being drawn up and would be sent out in the next week or two.

“We are absolutely delighted to honour Dean’s pledge to those people who have been incredibly loyal to Huddersfield Town over the years,” said Mr Jarvis.

“Dean has spoken about the Terrier Spirit and we are looking after the people who have looked after us.

“We are proud to be implementing this pledge even though it’s costing us a lot of money to deliver.”

Mr Jarvis said there would be a “couple of options” for how fans received their money back and added: “We might do something a little bit different as well.”

Mr Jarvis wouldn’t be drawn on what might be on offer but added: “It’ll all be in the letter.”

Town have already sold 17,500 season cards at £199 and since promotion the ticket office has been inundated with requests.

Sales of season cards remain suspended pending a decision from the board on what happens next.

Match day ticket prices have not been decided and club officials are currently researching prices at other Premier League clubs.

Mr Jarvis said Town’s commercial team were working flat out and had to learn the new Premier League rules and regulations.

“I was considering sponsorship for the corner flags but the Premier League says we can’t do that,” he said. “It’s a steep learning curve.

“The work behind the scenes is astronomical. Everybody is putting in so much work to make sure we are Premier League ready.”

Among the new innovations planned are an Italian restaurant on matchdays and heated seating!